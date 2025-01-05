 Skip navigation
Panthers take 31-24 lead over Falcons late in third quarter

  
Published January 5, 2025 03:30 PM

Does anyone want to win the NFC South?

The Panthers have gone back ahead of the Falcons late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Falcons with Bryce Young’s 9-yard pass to David Moore, with Carolina taking a 31-24 lead.

While Atlanta had a 24-17 advantage at halftime, the Panthers have outscored their division rival 14-0 in the third quarter.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a ball go off the hands of a receiver for an interception, setting up Carolina for a 12-yard touchdown from Bryce Young to Tommy Tremble to tie the game.

Then Atlanta’s Riley Patterson missed a 52-yard field goal. Young hit Moore for the score to tie the game on the ensuing drive.

With the Buccaneers currently down to the Saints, the Falcons would clinch the NFC South with a victory over the Panthers. But a Carolina win would sent Tampa Bay to the postseason.