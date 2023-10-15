Panthers take early 7-0 lead on Dolphins

The Panthers and Dolphins both went three-and-out on their first drives of the day. Carolina scored on their second drive, though, to take an early 7-0 lead.

Chuba Hubbard scored on a 6-yard run with 7:13 remaining in the first quarter. It completed a seven-play, 64-yard drive.

Hubbard has five carries for 34 yards.

Rookie Bryce Young is 3-of-3 for 42 yards, with Adam Thielen catching two passes for 34 yards, including a 27-yarder, on the scoring drive.

The Dolphins went three-and-out on their second drive, so after only 10 punts in the first five games, they have two today.