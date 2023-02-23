Panthers to hire John Lilly as tight ends coach

The Panthers are hiring University of North Carolina tight ends coach John Lilly for the same position on Frank Reich’s staff, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports.

Lilly is a longtime tight ends coach who worked with new Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown at Georgia.

Lilly has spent most of his coaching career in the college ranks, with 13 years at Florida State and eight at Georgia.

His only NFL experience came in a pair of one-year stints with the Rams in 2016 and the Browns in 2019. Lilly was on Jeff Fisher’s staff with the Rams and Freddie Kitchens’ staff with the Browns.