Panthers to place Adam Thielen on injured reserve

The Panthers will be without one of their key offensive players for at least four weeks.

Carolina is placing Adam Thielen on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s victory over the Raiders, according to multiple reports.

Thielen sustained the injury while catching a 31-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. He was not able to return to the contest.

But Thielen is expected to return to the field at some point in 2024.

Thorugh three games this season, Thielen has eight receptions for 109 yards with one touchdown. He caught three passes for 40 yards in the first half on Sunday.

Per Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers will sign receiver Jalen Coker off their practice squad to the 53-man roster as a corresponding move. Coker signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in the spring.