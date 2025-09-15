 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers to put C Austin Corbett, G Robert Hunt on injured reserve

  
Published September 15, 2025 02:52 PM

The Panthers are going to be down a pair of starting offensive linemen for at least the next four games.

Head coach Dave Canales said on Monday that center Austin Corbett and right guard Robert Hunt are going to be placed on injured reserve. The team is not ruling out a return for either player later this season.

Corbett has a left MCL injury. He tore his ACL in that knee in 2022 and injured the MCL in 2023. He also tore his biceps five games into the 2024 season.

Hunt has a torn left biceps, so he may be able to consult Corbett for tips on rehabbing the injury.

Cade Mays took over at center and Chandler Zavala replaced Hunt at guard during Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.