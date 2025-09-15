Panthers to put C Austin Corbett, G Robert Hunt on injured reserve

The Panthers are going to be down a pair of starting offensive linemen for at least the next four games.

Head coach Dave Canales said on Monday that center Austin Corbett and right guard Robert Hunt are going to be placed on injured reserve. The team is not ruling out a return for either player later this season.

Corbett has a left MCL injury. He tore his ACL in that knee in 2022 and injured the MCL in 2023. He also tore his biceps five games into the 2024 season.

Hunt has a torn left biceps, so he may be able to consult Corbett for tips on rehabbing the injury.

Cade Mays took over at center and Chandler Zavala replaced Hunt at guard during Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.