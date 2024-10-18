 Skip navigation
Panthers to release veteran CB Troy Hill

  
Published October 18, 2024 03:53 PM

The Panthers are releasing veteran cornerback Troy Hill, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

With Carolina off to a 1-5 start, the team wants to see its young players. Cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring) is returning from injured reserve, and rookie Chau Smith-Wade has lined up in the nickel for 35 snaps this season.

Hill, 33, is in his 10th NFL season, joining the Panthers before the 2023 season. He has played 202 snaps in the slot the past six games, which has included two starts.

In 22 games with the Panthers, Hill made 80 tackles, an interception, six pass breakups and a forced fumble.

He has 414 tackles, nine interceptions, 41 pass breakups and three sacks in his career, playing games for the Bengals, Rams, Browns and Panthers.