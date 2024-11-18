Panthers to sign Caleb Farley to 53-man roster

Cornerback Caleb Farley’s move to the Panthers has worked out well for him so far.

Farley signed with the Panthers practice squad after being released by the Titans and the 2021 first-round pick was elevated to the active roster for the team’s last three games. That exhausted the team’s allotment of temporary elevations for Farley, so they’re moving to make him a permanent addition to the 53-man roster.

Farley’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that his client is signing to the active roster in Carolina.

Injuries limited Farley to 12 games during his time in Tennessee. He has five tackles in his three appearances with the Packers.