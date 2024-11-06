Panthers waive DT Nick Thurman

The Panthers parted ways with defensive tackle Nick Thurman on Wednesday.

Thurman was placed on waivers after appearing in all nine games this season. Thurman started four of those games and had 19 tackles and a tackle for loss across all of his appearances.

It’s been a busy week of departures in Carolina as they’ve also traded wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and waived linebacker Jacoby Windmon. They now have four open spots on their 53-man roster and that provides space for the potential returns of running back Jonathon Brooks, wide receiver Adam Thielen and other players currently on injured lists.

The Panthers announced that they have signed wide receiver Cam Johnson and safety Alex Cook to the practice squad as well.