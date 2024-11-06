 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates
nbc_pft_djmoore_241106.jpg
Moore addresses if Eberflus has lost locker room
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241106.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Commanders rise, Texans fall

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates
nbc_pft_djmoore_241106.jpg
Moore addresses if Eberflus has lost locker room
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241106.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Commanders rise, Texans fall

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers waive DT Nick Thurman

  
Published November 6, 2024 11:49 AM

The Panthers parted ways with defensive tackle Nick Thurman on Wednesday.

Thurman was placed on waivers after appearing in all nine games this season. Thurman started four of those games and had 19 tackles and a tackle for loss across all of his appearances.

It’s been a busy week of departures in Carolina as they’ve also traded wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and waived linebacker Jacoby Windmon. They now have four open spots on their 53-man roster and that provides space for the potential returns of running back Jonathon Brooks, wide receiver Adam Thielen and other players currently on injured lists.

The Panthers announced that they have signed wide receiver Cam Johnson and safety Alex Cook to the practice squad as well.