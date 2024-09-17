Panthers waive Eku Leota, release Jordan Matthews, sign Feleipe Franks to active roster

The Panthers benched one Week Two starter on Monday when they switched from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton at quarterback and they parted ways with another one on Tuesday.

Eku Leota started at outside linebacker in Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the Chargers and he has one of the team’s two sacks this season, but he’s no longer on the roster. The Panthers announced that they waived Leota, released tight end Jordan Matthews and signed tight end Feleipe Franks to the active roster.

Leota had four tackles in eight games for the Panthers last year and has four tackles to go with the sack this season. Matthews played 24 offensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps in the first two games.

Franks was elevated from the practice squad the last two weeks and has had a regular role on special teams.