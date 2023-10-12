Parents of Lions LB Alex Anzalone arrive home safely from Israel

The parents of Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, who were in Israel when Hamas unleashed a series of terrorist attacks, have arrived home in the United States.

Anzalone’s mother posted on social media that she was home, hours after Anzalone himself posted that his parents were on their way.

“Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety. It’s been a scary, anxiety filled several days but my parents are headed home safely. So many people to thank but I know this, God is good,” Anzalone wrote.

Anzalone led the Lions in tackles on Sunday while playing with a heavy heart, knowing that his parents were stuck in Israel at the time.

“It’s hard,” Anzalone told the Detroit News on Sunday after the game. "[It’s] really all I’ve been thinking about.”