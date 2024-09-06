Pat Freiermuth, Steelers agree to four-year contract extension

There was reporting earlier on Friday that the Steelers and tight end Pat Freiermuth were close to a new deal.

It didn’t take long for the two sides to reach the finish line.

Per NFL Media, Pittsburgh and Freiermuth have agreed to a four-year, $48.4 million extension.

Freiermuth, 25, was about to enter the last year of his rookie contract. The Steelers selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft out of Penn State. He has caught 155 passes for 1,537 yards with 11 touchdowns in his first three seasons.

In 2023, Freiermuth was limited to 12 games and finished with 32 catches for 308 yards with two TDs.

This is the second extension the Steelers have agreed to this week, as defensive lineman Cam Hayward also came to terms on a new deal with the club.