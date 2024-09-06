 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers agree to four-year contract extension

  
Published September 6, 2024 01:43 PM

There was reporting earlier on Friday that the Steelers and tight end Pat Freiermuth were close to a new deal.

It didn’t take long for the two sides to reach the finish line.

Per NFL Media, Pittsburgh and Freiermuth have agreed to a four-year, $48.4 million extension.

Freiermuth, 25, was about to enter the last year of his rookie contract. The Steelers selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft out of Penn State. He has caught 155 passes for 1,537 yards with 11 touchdowns in his first three seasons.

In 2023, Freiermuth was limited to 12 games and finished with 32 catches for 308 yards with two TDs.

This is the second extension the Steelers have agreed to this week, as defensive lineman Cam Hayward also came to terms on a new deal with the club.