 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Best Bets, July 24: Padres vs Pirates
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mmdillon_230724.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series tempers boil over at Pocono
nbc_nas_mmlarsonvhamlin_230724.jpg
Hamlin’s 50th Cup win not without controversy
nbc_roto_ctb_jonathanindia_230724.jpg
How India could factor into trade deadline

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Best Bets, July 24: Padres vs Pirates
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mmdillon_230724.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series tempers boil over at Pocono
nbc_nas_mmlarsonvhamlin_230724.jpg
Hamlin’s 50th Cup win not without controversy
nbc_roto_ctb_jonathanindia_230724.jpg
How India could factor into trade deadline

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs are beginning a dynasty, but we have to win three Super Bowls

  
Published July 24, 2023 03:44 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes his team is close to being able to call itself a dynasty, but he wants one more Lombardi Trophy before he uses the d-word.

Asked if the Chiefs are a dynasty, Mahomes said three Super Bowls is what it would take to deserve that distinction.

“I think we’re the beginning of one. I think in dynasties, I always say you’ve got to win three,” Mahomes told CBS Sports. “Our job is to do whatever we can to win as many as we can, not have any regrets when we step off the field. I think if we keep the mentality we have, we can look back at the end of our career. Then we can decide if we’re a dynasty or not.”

Mahomes has been the Chiefs’ starting quarterback for five seasons, and in those five years the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl twice, lost the Super Bowl once, and lost the AFC Championship Game twice (with both of those losses coming in overtime). That’s a great five-year run, but Mahomes wants one more ring before he gives himself and his teammates dynasty designation.