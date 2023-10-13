Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs’ young receivers are getting better and better

The Chiefs’ wide receiver group has not been a strong suit this season, but Kansas City won its fifth consecutive game anyway on Thursday night, and Patrick Mahomes said afterward that he likes what the young receivers on the team are giving him.

Mahomes said several young receivers on the Chiefs are showing signs of improvement and that he’s confident they’re going to contribute more as the season goes on.

“They’re getting better and better,” Mahomes said on the Prime Video postgame show. “We didn’t score touchdowns today, but we moved the ball down the field. Just little execution things here and there. Rashee Rice is coming along strong, man. You see when he catches the ball how explosive he is. Guys like Justyn Ross, guys like Skyy Moore, they have a place in this offense and they’re going to make plays as the season goes on. It’s just going to be about getting them involved early, keeping their confidence going and they’ll keep getting better and better.”

Tight end Travis Kelce will remain Mahomes’ favorite target, but Rice is developing into a solid young wide receiver, who may be a legitimate No. 1 receiver at some point. With the best quarterback in the NFL, the Chiefs don’t need their wide receivers to be perfect, they just need their wide receivers to catch the ball when Mahomes gets it to them. After so many failures by the receivers led to the Chiefs’ Week One loss, they’ve been better since then, and the Chiefs haven’t lost since then.