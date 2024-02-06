Patrick Mahomes declines to discuss father’s arrest

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his father is “doing good” after his arrest Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Mahomes, though, otherwise declined to discuss Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s third DUI arrest.

“It’s a family matter, so I’ll keep it to the family,” Mahomes told reporters during Super Bowl opening night. “That’s all I have to say.”

Mahomes Sr., 54, was released from Smith County Jail in Texas on Sunday afternoon after posting $10,000 bond. The former Major League Baseball pitcher faces two to 10 years in prison, under Texas law, given it’s his third DUI offense.

It is unknown whether Mahomes Sr. will travel to the Super Bowl to see his son try to win his third Super Bowl title.