Patrick Mahomes: Don’t know why this had to happen, I’ll be back stronger than ever

  
Published December 14, 2025 06:57 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set for an MRI on his left knee after injuring it late in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, but head coach Andy Reid said the injury didn’t look good and Mahomes seems to feel the same way about what the tests will show.

Mahomes was hurt while scrambling and went to the locker room after a brief trip to the sideline medical tent. Mahomes didn’t share any specifics about the injury, but he didn’t make it sound like he will be playing football again anytime soon.

“Don’t know why this had to happen,” Mahomes said. “And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I will be back stronger than ever.”

Sunday’s loss eliminated the Chiefs from playoff contention and it looks like there’s a good chance that Gardner Minshew will be playing out the string at quarterback in Kansas City.