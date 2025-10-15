Patrick Mahomes earns 12th career AFC offensive player of the week award

Patrick Mahomes had another strong performance against the Lions on Sunday night and now he’s been recognized for it.

For the 12th time in his career, Mahomes has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Mahomes finished the 30-17 win 22-of-30 for 257 yards with three passing touchdowns and no interceptions — good for a 132.2 passer rating. He also had a rushing touchdown, marking the league’s only four-touchdown performance in Week 6.

Mahomes has now won offensive player of the week multiple times this season, having earned it in Week 4. It’s the first time Mahomes has been offensive player of the week two times in a season since 2022, when he won it in Week 1 and Week 4.

The Chiefs will try to keep things rolling in Week 7 at home against the Raiders.