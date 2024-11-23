Patrick Mahomes fined $14,069 for violent gesture

The NFL’s crackdown on violent gestures has hit the league’s biggest star.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fined $14,069 for what the league called a violent gesture in Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The gesture, in which Mahomes appeared to mimic shooting a rifle, came after he threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass.

The NFL has fined several players for similar gestures, including finger guns and pretending to shoot a bow and arrow.