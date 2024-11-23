 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Patrick Mahomes fined $14,069 for violent gesture

  
Published November 23, 2024 04:24 PM

The NFL’s crackdown on violent gestures has hit the league’s biggest star.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fined $14,069 for what the league called a violent gesture in Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The gesture, in which Mahomes appeared to mimic shooting a rifle, came after he threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass.

The NFL has fined several players for similar gestures, including finger guns and pretending to shoot a bow and arrow.