Patrick Mahomes has “extreme confidence” in his current crop of receivers

The Chiefs have lost a couple of receivers who were supposed to have prominent roles in the 2024 offense. With two receivers traded this week by the other teams, the Chiefs by all appearances were not in on the action.

And that’s fine with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I have extreme confidence with the guys that are on that football field,’' Mahomes said Wednesday, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “They’ve won games, they’ve won Super Bowls, they’ve made plays in big moments and [G.M.] Brett Veach has done a great job of bringing players in that can step up whenever their number is called.

“Every time I step on that football field, I feel like we have the best ability to win, and I think that’s a credit to Brett Veach and coach [Andy] Reid bringing in guys that really get after it and put in the work to be great every single day.’'

The Chiefs have opted to bring back former players this year to fill voids, like running back Kareem Hunt and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Both had key roles in the Week 5 win over the Saints.

With Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown sidelined, the Chiefs rely on Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, and Mecole Hardman.

That doesn’t mean they won’t make moves, either via trade or free agency. (Mike Williams is available, not that he’s the odd man out in New York.) But with Davante Adams and Amari Cooper both changing teams this week, the Chiefs have opted to stand pat — and to hope that having Patrick Mahomes will keep the offense operating at a high level.

Of course, a rough showing by the offense against the 49ers on Sunday could change things.