Patrick Mahomes has more rushing yards, first downs and TDs than all the Chiefs’ RBs

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes is single-handedly doing the work of the team’s running game. Which is not how the Chiefs’ offense is supposed to run.

Mahomes has 13 carries for 123 yards, with two rushing touchdowns and 10 rushing first downs, through two games this season. That’s more than all the Chiefs’ running backs combined.

Three other players have carried the ball for the Chiefs this season: running backs Kareem Hunt, Isiah Pacheco and Brashard Smith. The three of them have a combined 29 carries for 96 yards, with no touchdowns and seven first downs.

Mahomes is averaging 9.5 yards per carry and has a first down on 77 percent of his carries. The three running backs are averaging 3.3 yards per carry and have a first down on 24 percent of their carries.

Mahomes is leading all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards this season and is the only quarterback in the league who has more than half of his team’s rushing yards.

If Mahomes were also passing the ball like his old self and the Chiefs were winning, his success running the ball would seem like an added element to his game. But Mahomes currently has career lows in completion percentage, touchdown percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating, and the Chiefs are 0-2. Mahomes isn’t running to add an element to the Chiefs’ already potent offense, he’s running because nothing else is working.