 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a free Father of Mine ebook weekend
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a free Father of Mine ebook weekend
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes has more rushing yards, first downs and TDs than all the Chiefs’ RBs

  
Published September 20, 2025 08:32 AM

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes is single-handedly doing the work of the team’s running game. Which is not how the Chiefs’ offense is supposed to run.

Mahomes has 13 carries for 123 yards, with two rushing touchdowns and 10 rushing first downs, through two games this season. That’s more than all the Chiefs’ running backs combined.

Three other players have carried the ball for the Chiefs this season: running backs Kareem Hunt, Isiah Pacheco and Brashard Smith. The three of them have a combined 29 carries for 96 yards, with no touchdowns and seven first downs.

Mahomes is averaging 9.5 yards per carry and has a first down on 77 percent of his carries. The three running backs are averaging 3.3 yards per carry and have a first down on 24 percent of their carries.

Mahomes is leading all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards this season and is the only quarterback in the league who has more than half of his team’s rushing yards.

If Mahomes were also passing the ball like his old self and the Chiefs were winning, his success running the ball would seem like an added element to his game. But Mahomes currently has career lows in completion percentage, touchdown percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating, and the Chiefs are 0-2. Mahomes isn’t running to add an element to the Chiefs’ already potent offense, he’s running because nothing else is working.