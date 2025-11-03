 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes: I have to be more consistent

  
Published November 3, 2025 06:21 AM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his worst game of the season in Buffalo on Sunday and he did something that he’s never done before in the NFL.

Mahomes finished the game 15-of-34, which marked the first time in his pro career that he’s completed less than 50 percent of his passes in a game. The Bills pressured Mahomes throughout the night and he was 3-of-16 with an interception in those situations, which had a lot to do with why the Chiefs wound up with a 28-21 loss.

All four of Kansas City’s losses this season have come by one score and Mahomes said after the game that the team needs to use its bye week to turn the lessons from those losses into more reliable play over the final eight games of the regular season.

“We’ve had great moments and we’ve had bad moments,” Mahomes said. “We’ve got to be more consistent as a team, I’ve got to be more consistent as a quarterback and we’ve gotta be able to battle. We’ve kind o been in a lot of these tight, close games in our history, but they’re not going our way now. How can we deal with that adversity? How ca we be better and learn from it? You can only learn from so many losses. You’ve got to learn from it fast. It’s going to be an uphill battle when we get back, but I think our guys are up to it.”

That uphill battle starts with a game against the 7-2 Broncos and the Chiefs will need a win to give themselves a real shot in what looks like it will be a three-way race with the Chargers for the top spot in the AFC West.