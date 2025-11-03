Patrick Mahomes: I have to be more consistent

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his worst game of the season in Buffalo on Sunday and he did something that he’s never done before in the NFL.

Mahomes finished the game 15-of-34, which marked the first time in his pro career that he’s completed less than 50 percent of his passes in a game. The Bills pressured Mahomes throughout the night and he was 3-of-16 with an interception in those situations, which had a lot to do with why the Chiefs wound up with a 28-21 loss.

All four of Kansas City’s losses this season have come by one score and Mahomes said after the game that the team needs to use its bye week to turn the lessons from those losses into more reliable play over the final eight games of the regular season.

“We’ve had great moments and we’ve had bad moments,” Mahomes said. “We’ve got to be more consistent as a team, I’ve got to be more consistent as a quarterback and we’ve gotta be able to battle. We’ve kind o been in a lot of these tight, close games in our history, but they’re not going our way now. How can we deal with that adversity? How ca we be better and learn from it? You can only learn from so many losses. You’ve got to learn from it fast. It’s going to be an uphill battle when we get back, but I think our guys are up to it.”

That uphill battle starts with a game against the 7-2 Broncos and the Chiefs will need a win to give themselves a real shot in what looks like it will be a three-way race with the Chargers for the top spot in the AFC West.