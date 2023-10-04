Patrick Mahomes: If I play better, everybody will play better

The Chiefs offense hasn’t fully taken flight yet this season and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is only pointing the finger in one direction for why that’s the case.

Mahomes is pointing it in his direction. Mahomes threw two interceptions in last Sunday night’s 23-20 win over the Jets and said they were the result of trying “to force it” in order to get things going offensively.

On Wednesday, Mahomes said he needs to curtail that in order to get the entire offense on track.

“If I start playing better, everybody will start playing better,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “I missed some opportunities throughout the game and so I’ve just got to put us in better positions and [start] making better decisions so that the guys can go out there and work for me and make plays down the field.”

Others have pointed to shortcomings in the the wide receiver corps as something holding the offense back, but Mahomes said on Wednesday that the buck stops with him and we’ll see if he can come up with a more productive outing in Minnesota this weekend.