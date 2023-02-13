 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes is first regular season passing yards leader to win Super Bowl

  
Published February 13, 2023 02:41 AM
nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_230212
February 12, 2023 11:43 PM
Patrick Mahomes reflects on how his ankle felt in the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the Eagles as well as his feeling that Kansas City overcame some critics' doubts this season.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the first quarterback in more than two decades to win the Super Bowl MVP after being named the NFL’s regular season MVP on Sunday night and he also pulled off a double that no one else has achieved before.

Mahomes led the league with 5,250 passing yards during the regular season and that makes him the first quarterback in league history to win the Super Bowl after finishing first in that category. After the game, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy reflected on what Mahomes has accomplished.

“He’s special,” Bieniemy said. “He’s very special and the sky’s the limit for him. Each and every year he takes his game to another level. The kid is special. He is a special person, which makes him a special player. He’s a very humble, hard-working individual. Those are the unique qualities that have helped him to grow throughout this process. Very proud of the kid. He’s someone that everyone should have an opportunity to work with and get to know.”

Mahomes has only been a starter in the NFL for six years, but he’s already left an indelible impression on league history and there’s no sign he’ll be slowing down anytime soon.