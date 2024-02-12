Patrick Mahomes is the Super Bowl LVIII MVP

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got the ball down three points in overtime against the 49ers and that proved to be just where he wanted them.

Mahomes led a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with him hitting wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a three-yard touchdown that lifted the Chiefs to a 25-22 win. The touchdown came at the end of a game that saw the Chiefs trail by 10 points in the first half, but, again, that’s just where Mahomes wanted them.

Sunday’s game was the third time that Mahomes has guided the Chiefs to a win in the Super Bowl — the second time against the 49ers — after falling behind by 10 points and Mahomes was named the MVP of the Super Bowl for the third time shortly after his pass to Hardman.

Mahomes finished the night 34-of-46 for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on the first drive of the second half. He also made a number of plays with his legs including an eight-yard run to convert a fourth down and a 19-yard scamper to convert a third down. Mahomes had a team-high 66 rushing yards by the end of the night and the total package proved to be too much for the 49ers defense.

The 2024 season will give Mahomes a shot at becoming the first quarterback to win three straight Super Bowls and it won’t be easy to find anyone willing to bet against it happening.