nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Patrick Mahomes is third QB to start five Super Bowls, Jalen Hurts is 22nd to start two

  
Published January 27, 2025 10:31 AM

Getting to the Super Bowl is hard. Just ask Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, who fell short once again this season. Warren Moon and Dan Fouts are Hall of Famers and never got there. Dan Marino, Steve Young and Aaron Rodgers each started one. All-time great quarterbacks have failed to reach the Super Bowl, or been there once and never made it back.

So it’s noteworthy that at Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts are starting against each other in the Super Bowl for the second time. And particularly notable that Mahomes is starting his fifth Super Bowl — and he’s just 29 years old.

Mahomes has joined some truly elite company, tying John Elway for the second-most Super Bowl starts, with five. Only Tom Brady, with 10 Super Bowl starts, has more.

And Hurts already starting his second Super Bowl is also impressive. He’s the 22nd quarterback to get to the Super Bowl twice.

The quarterbacks with four Super Bowl starts are all in the Hall of Fame: Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, Roger Staubach, Peyton Manning and Jim Kelly.

The quarterbacks with three Super Bowl starts are Hall of Famers Troy Aikman, Bob Griese, Kurt Warner and Fran Tarkenton, plus Ben Roethlisberger, who will be selected to the Hall of Fame when he’s eligible.

The quarterbacks Hurts is joining in the two start club are Bart Starr, Jim Plunkett, Eli Manning, Len Dawson, Joe Theismann, Brett Favre, Russell Wilson and Craig Morton.

Starting multiple quarterbacks is a great achievement, one some all-time great quarterbacks haven’t been able to accomplish.