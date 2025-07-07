Patrick Mahomes: I’ve talked to Tom Brady a good amount this offseason

When he was still playing, Tom Brady defeated Patrick Mahomes in an AFC Championship Game and a Super Bowl.

But now that he’s retired, Brady has been providing some insight and advice to the Chiefs’ quarterback.

In an interview with Up & Adams that aired on Monday, Mahomes noted that he’s long had thoughts about what his legacy could be when he’s done playing. But when Brady recently noted that Mahomes has a chance to duplicate some of Brady’s historical impact on the game, that also provided a little additional motivation for the Kansas City quarterback.

“I think [legacy is] always in the back of your mind — even from the beginning of my career,” Mahomes told Kay Adams. “But at the end of the day, it’s about taking it a day at a time — a day, and a day, and a day, just continuing to do that. That’s something that I’ve been conscious of, of knowing how blessed I am to be in Kansas City, to have all these great players around me.

“And having Tom, a guy like that say that, just motivates me even more. I’ve actually talked to Tom a good amount this offseason. It’s cool that he wants to give me advice. He doesn’t have to be like that. He’s such a good dude. And I have so much respect for him, and I’ll take any advice he gives me.”

What is that advice?

“I’ve got to keep the secrets, you know?” Mahomes said, tongue in cheek. “But he always talks about being yourself. He thinks that — which I truly believe, too — is that guys can spot when you’re not authentic, and you’re not putting in the work. That’s something that he did every single day. That’s why guys respected him so much. And that’s all I’m going to do for the rest of my career, and I feel like I’ve done so far, is I’m always myself — no matter if you like me or don’t like me, you know I’m giving everything I can to win football games.”

While Mahomes and Brady can relate to a lot as quarterbacks, Brady’s status as a Raiders minority owner could raise some questions about the nature of their relationship.

Though Mahomes and the Chiefs suffered a bitter defeat in Super Bowl LIX back in February. But given the team’s success since Mahomes took over as QB1 in 2018, there’s no reason to think Kansas City won’t be a serious contender once again in 2025.