Patrick Mahomes: Kadarius Toney will be defined by response to mistake

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney’s offside penalty from last Sunday’s loss to the Bills has generated a lot of commentary over the last few days.

Some has focused on the call itself and some on whether there should have been communication with the Chiefs earlier in the game about Toney’s alignment, but none of it takes away from the fact that Toney has to line up correctly in order to ensure that he does not get penalized. The penalty has joined Toney’s drops earlier this season as reason for doubt that Toney is a player the Chiefs can rely on over the rest of the season.

On Wednesday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said at a press conference that “all the receivers know I believe in them” and shared his specific message for Toney as the team moves toward Sunday’s date with the Patriots.

“Just be you man. . . . You make one mistake, that’s not gonna define you. It’s gonna be how you respond to that mistake,” Mahomes said, via PJ Green of Fox 4 in Kansas City.

The offseason was not short on optimism for what Toney would bring to the offense this season. His production — 25 catches for 164 yards and a touchdown — has not helped to alleviate concerns about the quality of the receiving corps. A big finish to the year probably wouldn’t do that either, but it would help generate a little more confidence in the unit heading into the postseason.