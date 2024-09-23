 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes: My foot got stuck in the turf, but I’m all good

  
Published September 22, 2024 11:55 PM

At the end of Sunday night’s victory, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to do some creative kneeling because the Falcons still had two timeouts and Kansas City’s drive started with 51 seconds on the clock.

On the second one of Mahomes’ kneeldowns, he appeared to land awkwardly on his knee — notably having to shake it off before he downed it for the final time to run out the clock.

But after the contest, Mahomes said he was just fine.

“The turf got me, man,” Mahomes told NBC’s Melissa Stark. “I was trying to just take a knee and my foot got stuck, but I’m all good.

“I’m just glad to get a win.”

Mahomes finished the game 26-of-39 for 217 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.