Patrick Mahomes on collision with Rashee Rice: “I knew it wasn’t good”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes collided with wide receiver Rashee Rice while they were both trying to make a tackle after Mahomes threw an interception on Sunday, and it appears that Rice seriously injured his knee on the play. Afterward, Mahomes said he’s holding out hope that it’s not as bad as it looks.

“Rashee really made a good play. I was trying to tackle the guy and obviously rolled up on him. If I don’t turn the ball over that never happens,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes said that Rice is a tough guy and any time he stays down and has to be carted off the field, it’s obviously a major concern.

“I didn’t know exactly what happened because I was trying to make the tackle,” Mahomes said. “I knew it wasn’t good.”

Rice is the Chiefs’ No. 1 receiver and one of the most important players in a Chiefs passing game that has been less productive so far this season than ever before in Mahomes’ career. The Chiefs need to take a step forward in their passing game, but Mahomes knows losing Rice is going to make that even more difficult.