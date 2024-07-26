Patrick Mahomes on Raiders puppet video: It’ll get handled when it gets handled

The Raiders caused a bit of a social media stir on Thursday when a video emerged that showed members of the team mocking Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a Kermit the Frog puppet.

While Las Vegas did get the best of Mahomes the last time the two teams played on Christmas Day, it was still a bizarre bit of potential bulletin board material for late July.

On Friday, Mahomes was asked if the video would provide any extra motivation for the next time the two AFC West rivals match up.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s still early in the year. Stuff like that happens,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “It’ll get handled when it gets handled.”

Mahomes’ personal trainer in Texas, Bobby Stroupe, posted “We will remember” on social media in response to the video. But Mahomes said he didn’t get a bunch of people hitting him up about it.

“Not really, honestly. Everybody kind of just lets me play,” Mahomes said. “They know how I am, so they don’t need to send me anything to keep me motivated.”

Mahomes is 10-2 in 12 starts against the Raiders. He’s completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,573 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 253 yards with two TDs.