Patrick Mahomes: Only thing I don’t like about Chiefs’ schedule is the early bye

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_richardsoninjuries_240523.jpg
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury
nbc_pft_bradyissue_240523.jpg
Potential issues if Brady is owner and broadcaster
nbc_pft_harrisonbutker_240523.jpg
Analyzing how Chiefs handled Butker situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_richardsoninjuries_240523.jpg
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury
nbc_pft_bradyissue_240523.jpg
Potential issues if Brady is owner and broadcaster
nbc_pft_harrisonbutker_240523.jpg
Analyzing how Chiefs handled Butker situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes: Only thing I don’t like about Chiefs’ schedule is the early bye

  
Published May 23, 2024 03:00 PM

Much has been made of the Chiefs’ 2024 schedule, which has them playing on every day of the week except Tuesday. Mike North, the league’s scheduling guru, said Kansas City might have the toughest schedule in the league. But Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says that’s not the issue he has with the schedule.

Mahomes says the only thing he doesn’t like is that the Chiefs’ bye comes early in the year, in Week Six.

“The only thing I don’t like is the early bye,” Mahomes told Pat McAfee. “The early bye is always tough. But other than that, I’m just ready to play football.”

Mahomes said he likes playing on Christmas Day, but on a personal level he would’ve preferred the bye to come later in the season.

“It’s the earliest I’ve ever had a bye,” Mahomes said. “We do get the Christmas Wednesday night game, which could be like a four-day weekend. But at the same time, that Week Six bye? It’s Texas Tech’s bye, too, so I can’t even go see my college team.”

Perhaps the Chiefs can earn another bye, in the first round of the playoffs.