Patrick Mahomes: Rashee Rice looks like himself, can be one of the best WRs in the NFL

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s return from his season-ending knee injury appears to be going well.

Rice was under the weather for Thursday’s OTA open to the media, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his impressions of what he’s seen from Rice so far this offseason. Rice’s injury happened in Week Four and Mahomes said the timing allowed the wideout to be “up here working hard” shortly after the season ended with their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

Mahomes said Rice is now moving with “no limitations” and looking like the wideout who turned in a strong rookie season.

“He’s out there playing, he’s making plays on the football field,” Mahomes said. “He’s explosive; he looks fast. You saw the start of last season. I think he can be one of the best receivers in the league.”

The Chiefs were also without Hollywood Brown for much of last season and teaming both wideouts with Xavier Worthy is something the team has been waiting to see for some time.