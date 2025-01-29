Patrick Mahomes remains on injury report as a full participant

The Chiefs put out their estimated practice report for Wednesday, with five players listed. All five were estimated as full participants.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains on the report with his lingering ankle injury. The Chiefs have had him on the report every week since Week 16 after he sprained his right ankle against the Browns in a Dec. 15 game.

He has remained a full participant, though, since the start of the postseason.

Mahomes is 34-of-51 for 422 yards and two touchdowns in two postseason games. He also has run for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Safety Bryan Cook (quad), running back Kareem Hunt (quad), offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle) are the other Chiefs on the report as full participants.