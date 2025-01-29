 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patrick Mahomes remains on injury report as a full participant

  
Published January 29, 2025 04:09 PM

The Chiefs put out their estimated practice report for Wednesday, with five players listed. All five were estimated as full participants.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains on the report with his lingering ankle injury. The Chiefs have had him on the report every week since Week 16 after he sprained his right ankle against the Browns in a Dec. 15 game.

He has remained a full participant, though, since the start of the postseason.

Mahomes is 34-of-51 for 422 yards and two touchdowns in two postseason games. He also has run for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Safety Bryan Cook (quad), running back Kareem Hunt (quad), offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle) are the other Chiefs on the report as full participants.