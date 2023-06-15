 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes: Ring ceremony is last chance to celebrate, then we move on

  
Published June 15, 2023 08:30 AM
June 15, 2023 09:09 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio dissect the magic of Patrick Mahomes, who landed No. 1 on the Top 40 QB Countdown.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will receive his second Super Bowl ring on Thursday night and then it will be time to turn his full attention to No. 3.

Mahomes said at a Thursday press conference that he had a hand in helping to design the ring after playing a major role in getting the Chiefs their second Super Bowl win in the last four seasons. That win touched off a number of celebrations around Kansas City, but the quarterback said that the time to revel in their victory over the Eagles will be up once everyone gets their jewelry.

“Tonight is the last night to get to celebrate it , then you move on,” Mahomes said, via Aaron Ladd of KSHB.

The Chiefs were able to make it back to the big game after winning Super Bowl LIV, but they lost to the Buccaneers in Tampa. If they can navigate their way to a better result this year, they’ll be the first repeat champions in the NFL since the Patriots did it after the 2004 season.