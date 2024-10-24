Patrick Mahomes says his “dad bod” helped power him into the end zone on TD run

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran for a touchdown on Sunday, and he did so in surprisingly powerful fashion, colliding with 49ers safety Malik Mustapha at the goal line and and knocking Mustapha flat on his back. Asked to describe the play, Mahomes was self-deprecating.

“I actually was not trying to lower my shoulder,” Mahomes said. “I was trying to absorb the hit, I knew I was going to be right there in the end zone, and my dad bod, man, I just had enough weight on me where he went down. It wasn’t like I was trying to seek out contact, I was trying to absorb it and get in the end zone, and it just ended up looking good for me.”

Mahomes is listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, while Mustapha is listed at 5-foot-10 and 206 pounds. So it’s not surprising that when they ran into each other, it was Mustapha who took the worse end of the collision.

Mustapha acknowledged after the game that people will remember him getting trucked by Mahomes. He’d like to be known for something else, but at the moment that’s his signature play in the NFL.