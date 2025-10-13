Patrick Mahomes’ third TD pass of the night gives Chiefs 27-17 lead

Once again, the Chiefs have a two-possession lead.

Patrick Mahomes threw his third touchdown of the night to cap a nine-play, 69-yard drive and give the Chiefs a 27-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

It was Mahomes’ second TD pass of Week 6 to Hollywood Brown, who also caught one early the third quarter.

After punting for the first time in the game on their previous drive, the Chiefs got a free first down with Aidan Hutchinson’s roughing the passer penalty on second-and-7 from the Kansas City 34.

The Chiefs continued to get chunk plays from there until they reached the 3-yard line. On third-and-goal from that spot, Mahomes moved to his right and found Brown wide open for a 3-yard TD.

Mahomes is now 20-of-28 passing for 245 yards with three touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 34 yards with one TD.