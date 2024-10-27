Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce end TD droughts as Chiefs take 17-10 halftime lead

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had not scored a touchdown in the regular season since Nov. 20, 2023, against the Eagles. He scored his first of the season, ending his 12-game regular-season touchdown drought.

He caught a 5-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes with 1:57 remaining in the first half, giving the Chiefs a 14-10 lead over the Raiders that became 17-10 just before halftime.

Mahomes’ scoring toss to Kelce was his first touchdown pass in October, ending an 11-quarter drought.

He finished the first half 19-of-24 for 192 yards, putting him over 30,000 passing yards for his career.

Mahomes got up limping with 28 seconds remaining when Raiders defensive lineman K’Lavon Chaisson landed awkwardly on Mahomes’ ankle on an incompletion. But he did not seek medical treatment on the sideline after leaving the field on a nine-play, 56-yard drive that ended with Harrison Butker’s 42-yard field goal with four seconds left in the half.

Kelce caught seven passes for 61 yards, and DeAndre Hopkins has two receptions for 29 yards in his Chiefs debut. Kareem Hunt scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Raiders opened the game with a 12-play, 70-yard drive, with Jakobi Meyers catching a 7-yard touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew, who went 9-of-11 for 101 yards. Las Vegas added a field goal on its second drive before going three-and-out in its final drive of the half not counting a kneel down to end the half.