Patrick Mahomes: We’re excited for Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney to expand their roles

  
Published April 19, 2023 06:22 AM

In the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII, receivers Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore caught touchdowns to help power the Chiefs to victory.

While Toney was a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, both he and Moore were in their first seasons in Kansas City’s offense. After the club lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman to free agency, Toney and Moore will need to progress into key pieces for the Chiefs in 2023.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is hosting workouts in Texas for the first phase of the Chiefs’ offseason program, said he can see both players continuing to grow.

“I think the biggest thing [is] getting both those guys in year two of the offense and letting them expand their roles ,” Mahomes said in a video conference this week, via Ron Kopp of ArrowheadPride.com. “I think you could see it, especially with Skyy at the end of the season, how he was getting more and more involved in the offense. I think he’ll continue to take those steps and be even better this next year when he’s more comfortable and can utilize his talents even more.

“With Kadarius, I think y’all saw what the upside this last year of how special of a talent he can be. … To have him in that offense another year, have him working with coach [Andy] Reid and how we practice and training camp, I think it’ll have his body in the best shape that you can possibly be in to go out there and be healthy all season long. And so, we’re excited for those guys to take those next steps within this offense.”

Moore caught 22 passes for 250 yards as a rookie, also taking three carries for 24 yards. In the postseason, he had five catches for 17 yards with a TD.

Toney had 14 receptions for 171 yards with two TDs in the regular season along with five carries for 59 yards with a score. In three postseason games, he caught seven passes for 50 yards with a touchdown.