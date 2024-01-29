Patrick Queen: Definitely want to return, but have to see what’s best for me

Linebacker Patrick Queen was at the Ravens facility to clean out his locker on Monday and he told reporters that he spent a little extra time talking to Lamar Jackson after Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs because they wanted to make sure that “the moment doesn’t get us twice.”

Queen then went on to note that it’s uncertain whether he and Jackson are going to continue to be teammates. The Ravens declined Queen’s fifth-year option before the 2023 season, which means he’s now on track for free agency if he doesn’t sign a new deal or get tagged by the team. Queen said he’d be happy with the former, but that it’s too early to say if that’s how things will play out.

“Of course. This is where I started,” Queen said. “Definitely would be nice to come back, but, at the same time, I gotta do what’s best for me, best for my family. And then they gotta do what’s best for them on the other side as well.”

Queen has started every game the Ravens have played since he arrived as a 2020 first-round pick and he made the most of his contract year. Queen set a career high with 133 tackles and added nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery to that total. He was named a second-team All-Pro after the regular season, so he’s heading toward the negotiating table with a strong case for a big raise.