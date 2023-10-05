Patrick Queen motivated by “disrespectful” Mike Tomlin comments

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen says the rivalry with the Steelers means a little more to him because of a run-in he had with Mike Tomlin on the sideline during his rookie year.

Queen said the Pittsburgh rivalry is important to everyone in Baltimore, but Queen in particular takes it personally when he thinks about the first time he played the Steelers, when he says Tomlin made disrespectful comments to him.

“Any time you join this organization and they talk about this game, it’s the game that defines you and makes you a Raven,” Queen said. “When I was on their sideline my rookie year, Mike Tomlin was looking at me, yelling at me, ‘You’re not a Raven. You’re not a Raven. You’re not supposed to be there. You’re not one of them.’ So every time I play them there’s something personal.”

Queen was asked if Tomlin was joking.

“I don’t care if he was joking. I don’t care if he was serious. At the end of the day I’m on your sideline and you’re telling me I’m not a Raven. That’s kind of disrespectful,” Queen said.

Queen has played against the Steelers six times, and the Ravens are 1-5 in those games. Queen said that’s unacceptable, and he’s motivated to change it on Sunday.