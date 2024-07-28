Patriots activate Antonio Gibson, sign DT Josiah Bronson

Running back Antonio Gibson was on the practice field for the Patriots on Sunday.

Gibson opened up camp on the non-football injury list, but he was in uniform and doing drills at training camp. The NFL’s daily transaction report confirmed that he’s passed his physical and been added to the active roster.

Gibson played for Washington the last four years and signed with the Patriots as a free agent this offseason.

The Patriots also activated rookie running back Terrell Jennings and signed defensive tackle Josiah Bronson. Jennings signed with the team after going undrafted this spring while Bronson played in the UFL this year. He has spent time with the Saints, Browns, Cowboys, and Dolphins over the last few years and has 12 tackles in eight regular season appearances.