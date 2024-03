The Patriots have added some depth to their defensive line at the start of free agency.

Armon Watts has signed with New England, his agents told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old Watts played last season with the Steelers after previous stints with the Bears and Vikings. In five NFL seasons he has 22 starts.

Last year the 6-foot-5, 307-pound Watts played 28 percent of the Steelers’ defensive snaps, mostly on running downs.