Patriots agree to extension with special teams ace Brenden Schooler

Patriots special teams ace Brenden Schooler will be sticking around New England for a while.

Schooler’s agent Alex Campbell told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that his client has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the team. The deal is worth $9 million with $3.6 million in guaranteed money and an additional $1.5 million available in incentives.

Schooler joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and he has appeared in 38 games for the team. He has been credited with 32 tackles and four fumble recoveries while playing 846 special teams snaps for the team.

Five of Schooler’s tackles have come this season and he will try to add to that total against the Texans this weekend.