Patriots agree to sign LB Robert Spillane

  
Published March 10, 2025 12:51 PM

The Patriots are adding a veteran linebacker.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New England is signing Robert Spillane.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Spillane, 29, spent the last two seasons with Las Vegas, starting all 17 games each year. He was on the field for 97 percent of defensive snaps in 2023 and 98 percent of the unit’s snaps in 2024.

He was No. 66 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents of 2025.

Spillane played under new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in his rookie season of 2018 with Tennessee. He signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent but was then let go midway through the season.

He subsequently spent four years with Pittsburgh before heading to Las Vegas in 2023.