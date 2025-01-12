 Skip navigation
Patriots announce Mike Vrabel hiring

  
Published January 12, 2025 01:01 PM

It’s official. As we all expected.

Mike Vrabel is the new head coach of the Patriots.

The team has announced the move, along with the announcement of a press conference on Monday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

For now, the statement from the team posted on the team’s website says only this: “He’s back! Patriots Hall of Famer Mike Vrabel returns to New England as our 16th head coach.”

Vrabel, a member of the team’s Hall of Fame, played for the Patriots from 2001 through 2008, winning three Super Bowls. He has worked as a coach since 2011. This will be his first year of working for the Patriots in a coaching capacity.

And so, only eight days after the firing of Jerod Mayo, the team’s new coach will be meeting with the media for the first time.