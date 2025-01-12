Patriots announce Mike Vrabel hiring

It’s official. As we all expected.

Mike Vrabel is the new head coach of the Patriots.

The team has announced the move, along with the announcement of a press conference on Monday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

For now, the statement from the team posted on the team’s website says only this: “He’s back! Patriots Hall of Famer Mike Vrabel returns to New England as our 16th head coach.”

Vrabel, a member of the team’s Hall of Fame, played for the Patriots from 2001 through 2008, winning three Super Bowls. He has worked as a coach since 2011. This will be his first year of working for the Patriots in a coaching capacity.

And so, only eight days after the firing of Jerod Mayo, the team’s new coach will be meeting with the media for the first time.