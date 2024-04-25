Patriots are currently expected to use third pick, on Drake Maye

Three years after the Patriots used a first-round pick on Tom Brady’s potential successor, they’re are it again.

Per a league source, the current expectation is that the Patriots will sit tight at No. 3 and take North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

The Giants (at No. 6) and the Vikings (at No. 11) had been linked to a potential trade up to No. 3. The Patriots wanted a lot. While that could change in the next hour or so, the Patriots aren’t expected to get enough of an offer to trade the pick.

The challenge then will become getting Maye ready. They have Jacoby Brissett and Baily Zappe. Will Maye play right away or later?

We’ll see. Sooner than that, we’ll see if the Patriots do indeed sit tight for Maye.