Patriots claim CB Tre Avery, sign RB JaMycal Hasty

Cornerback Tre Avery found a new home a day after being waived by the 49ers.

The Patriots announced that they have claimed Avery and added him to their 90-man roster. They also signed running back JaMycal Hasty and defensive tackle Bryce Ganious.

Avery played 38 games for the Titans before being released last December. He signed to the 49ers’ practice squad before the end of the regular season and has been credited with 65 tackles and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.

Hasty played 15 games for New England last season and ran 20 times for 69 yards. He also caught 10 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Ganious was undrafted out of Wake Forest this year and he took part in the Patriots’ rookie minicamp.

The Patriots released tight end Tyler Davis and put cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy on injured reserve to make room for the additions.