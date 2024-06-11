Patriots claim LB Steele Chambers, waive LB Jay Person

The Patriots announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday.

They claimed linebacker Steele Chambers off of waivers. Linebacker Jay Person was waived off the 90-man roster in a corresponding move.

Chambers was let go by the Lions when they signed linebacker Ben Niemann on Monday. He signed with Detroit after going undrafted out of Ohio State in April.

Chambers had 207 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, four interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Buckeyes the last three seasons.

Person was also undrafted this year. He played at Appalachian State and Chattanooga before moving on to the professional ranks.