nbc_pft_tuapurdy_240610.jpg
Contrasting Tua, Purdy on Simms’ QB rankings
nbc_pft_qb20williams_240610.jpg
Williams is best-ranked rookie ever on Simms’ list
nbc_pft_steelersoddsv2_240611.jpg
Analyzing Steelers’ odds for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Patriots claim LB Steele Chambers, waive LB Jay Person

  
Published June 11, 2024 05:25 PM

The Patriots announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday.

They claimed linebacker Steele Chambers off of waivers. Linebacker Jay Person was waived off the 90-man roster in a corresponding move.

Chambers was let go by the Lions when they signed linebacker Ben Niemann on Monday. He signed with Detroit after going undrafted out of Ohio State in April.

Chambers had 207 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, four interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Buckeyes the last three seasons.

Person was also undrafted this year. He played at Appalachian State and Chattanooga before moving on to the professional ranks.