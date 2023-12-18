Patriots claim Nathan Rourke off waivers

After losing Malik Cunningham to the Ravens and Will Grier to the Chargers, the Patriots have brought in another quarterback.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, New England has claimed Nathan Rourke off of waivers from Jacksonville.

The Jaguars waived Rourke on Saturday. With Trevor Lawrence in concussion protocol, the Jaguars now have just one healthy quarterback in C.J. Beathard.

After finishing his collegiate career at Ohio University, Rourke played a couple of seasons in the CFL for the BC Lions. He then signed with Jacksonville in January of this year and has bounced between the practice squad and the active roster.

Rourke gives New England three quarterbacks on their roster, as he joins Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones.