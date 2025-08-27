Patriots claim QB Tommy DeVito on waivers

The Patriots have made a pair of waiver claims, picking up a new quarterback.

New England has been awarded former Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito and former Rams defensive back Charles Woods.

DeVito, 27, is now set to be New England’s third quarterback behind starter Drake Maye and backup Joshua Dobbs.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023 with the Giants, DeVito has appeared in 12 games with eight starts over the last two seasons. He’s completed 65.3 percent of his career passes for 1,358 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

DeVito ended up being the odd man out after the Giants overhauled their QBs room with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart this offseason.

Woods, 25, entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent with the Rams. He appeared in 12 games for Los Angeles last season, mainly playing on special teams.