Patriots claim Yannick Ngakoue on waivers

Yannick Ngakoue’s tour of the NFL will continue in New England. On a 2-7 team.

The Patriots claimed Ngakoue on waivers, after he was waived by the Ravens.

Baltimore signed him to the active roster on October 15, after signing him to the practice squad on September 23. Before that, he was free to sign with any team, at any time.

If the Ravens had released Ngakoue before the trade deadline, he would have been a free agent all over again. After the trade deadline, all players who are cut — regardless of experience — must go through waivers. And they must go to the team that claims them (if they want to keep playing).

It’s unclear why the Ravens didn’t cut him before the deadline. He would have been entitled to termination pay, if the Ravens had simply cut him. By waiving him, the Patriots assumed responsibility for the balance of his prorated contract for the veteran minimum of $1.21 million.

The Patriots become Ngakoue’s seventh NFL team. The 2016 fourth-round pick played for the Jaguars, Vikings, Raiders, Colts, and Bears. He now has two stints in Baltimore.